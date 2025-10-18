Families, businesses capitalize on MEA weekend

As Minnesota's MEA weekend enters its third day, families are making the most of it – as are Twin Cities fall staples.

At Aamodt's Apple Farm in Stillwater, owner Chris Aamodt says the 4-day weekend is still impactful for his orchard's 77th year.

"MEA has gotten to be one of the biggest weekends that we have, when you combine all four days," Aamodt said. "We've just seen it continue to grow as one of the biggest weekends of the year."

Aamodt says on a good MEA weekend, they'll host anywhere from 25,000-35,000 guests at their family farm. This includes the Colbertson family from Centerville, who came to pick apples on Saturday.

"It's gorgeous. This is probably the best week for MEA – it's the perfect temperature, you throw the hoodie on, it's good to go," said Jesse Colbertson.