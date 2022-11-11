Fall Play-Doh recipe from Curious Minds
Amy Blaubach, founder of Curious Minds, shared this fall Play-Doh recipe with WCCO viewers:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons cream of tartar
- 1/2 cup of salt
- Food coloring
- Spice of your choice (pumpkin, cinnamon, etc.)
- 1-1/12 cups boiling water
Mix the flour, oil, cream of tartar, salt, food coloring and spice in a bowl. Add water slowly and stir. If too sticky add a splash of oil.
Gather pine cones, acorns, sticks, feathers, whatever your heart desires and create!
