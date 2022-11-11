Fall Play-Doh recipe from Curious Minds

Amy Blaubach, founder of Curious Minds, shared this fall Play-Doh recipe with WCCO viewers:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

2 tablespoons cream of tartar

1/2 cup of salt

Food coloring

Spice of your choice (pumpkin, cinnamon, etc.)

1-1/12 cups boiling water

Mix the flour, oil, cream of tartar, salt, food coloring and spice in a bowl. Add water slowly and stir. If too sticky add a splash of oil.

Gather pine cones, acorns, sticks, feathers, whatever your heart desires and create!