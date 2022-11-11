Watch CBS News
Fall Play-Doh recipe from Curious Minds

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Amy Blaubach, founder of Curious Minds, shared this fall Play-Doh recipe with WCCO viewers:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour 
  • 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons cream of tartar
  • 1/2 cup of salt
  • Food coloring
  • Spice of your choice (pumpkin, cinnamon, etc.)
  • 1-1/12 cups boiling water 

Mix the flour, oil, cream of tartar, salt, food coloring and spice in a bowl.  Add water slowly and stir.  If too sticky add a splash of oil.  

Gather pine cones, acorns, sticks, feathers, whatever your heart desires and create! 

