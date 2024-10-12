Fall cool down continues, scattered showers move in to the north

MINNEAPOLIS — Another cool fall weekend is on tap for residents across Minnesota this weekend.

As a system works its way across the Great Lakes, we'll continue to see a drop in temperatures through Monday.

Showers will accompany the system, but most of the rain looks to stay north of I-94 with only a few sprinkles possible for the metro area.

Saturday morning will start off cloudy, but the clouds should give way to some sun later in the day, helping temps climb from the 40s to the 60s by the afternoon.

Some of the scattered showers towards the north will continue into tomorrow, but the focus Sunday in the metro will be the cool breezes.

Sunday's temperatures are only expected to get into the mid 50s with winds gusting to 35 mph.

The temperature going into Monday morning will drop into the 30s for the first time since April. This pattern continues into Tuesday, where we could very well feature our first freeze with lows near 32°.

High pressure drops in next week bringing plenty of sunshine, helping to rebound from Monday and Tuesday's low temps back into the 70s for Thursday and Friday.