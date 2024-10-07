Fall colors draw crowds, long lines in parts of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's most colorful season is on full display. Fall colors are peaking in parts of northern Minnesota, drawing thousands of visitors to the area.

"We waited in lines probably two to three hours," said Raelin Karstens.

Karstens lives in Duluth and spent time this weekend seeing the fall leaves in Lutsen. She captured video of long lines for the popular gondola ride at Lutsen Mountains.

"It was just insane. I feel like I have not seen crowds like this a lot before," Karstens said.

Shauna McCauley

Despite this, she said the wait was worth it to see the stunning views of the fall foliage. The fall tourism boom was needed, according to a recent statewide survey of business owners who reported lower revenue, fewer customers and rising expenses this summer.

"This past week has probably been one of the top weeks of the year," said North Shore Winery owner Charlie Bronstein.

Bronstein said the rainy spring and summer dampened crowds, but now they're making up for it this fall.

"This weekend was definitely the peak weekend. But I think we still have another week of the leaves so it's still worth coming out," Bronstien said.

In the Twin Cities, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicts fall colors to peak in about two weeks. They usually stick around for two weeks, but it depends on the location and weather.

"I think that its great that more people are hopefully seeing how beautiful it is and wanting to experience that. I very much have the mindset that there's enough room for everybody in the outdoors," said Karstens.