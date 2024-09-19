With cold and flu season here, it's time to start thinking about getting an updated COVID vaccine

When is the best time to get a COVID booster?

MINNEAPOLIS — As the days get shorter and the leaves start to turn, another season begins: cold and flu season.

Just like the seasons, COVID is changing too.

"It still gets people sick and some people die," said Dr. David Hilden with Hennepin Healthcare. "But it is true that it's a much different illness than we were used to three to four years ago."

A new vaccine is out just in time for fall, offering protection against the latest variant. Anyone 6 months and older can get the shot.

"Usually I get it around when I get my flu shot, I'll get the vaccine," Ryan Eatchen, of St. Paul, said.

If you recently had COVID, the CDC says to wait three months before getting the new vaccine.

Hilden says those who are pregnant, immunocompromised, over the age of 65 or have certain pre-existing health conditions should get the vaccine now.

"Everybody else, it's not an emergency. You don't need to rush off and wait in line to get the thing, but you should get it in the next few months if you can," Hilden said.

For the first time, the vaccine is no longer free to those without insurance. However, free vaccine clinics often occur where folks can find a dose.

"It's too bad we're adding this little bit of barrier to people but the vast majority of people shouldn't pay anything for the vaccine," Hilden said.

The vaccines do not protect against long COVID, which remains a concern. If you do catch the virus, the CDC recommends staying home until your fever is gone for 24 hours, masking up for five days, distancing yourself and improving ventilation.

"If your test is still positive, you probably aren't that high of a risk," Hilden said. "If you're feeling better and many days have lapsed, I'd recommend you go about your business."

Some have had issues getting vaccine appointments at local pharmacies, likely due to staffing issues.