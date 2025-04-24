Charges dropped in Fairview Southdale Hospital lockdown

More details about what caused a lockdown at a Twin Cities hospital

Charges have been dropped against a 65-year-old man in connection to a lockdown at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minnesota, last month.

"Based on the evidence discovered during the ongoing investigation following initial charges, the State cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed," a filing from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said.

The lockdown on April 22 was prompted by reports of a firearm at the hospital. The now-dismissed charges said the man and his sister got into an argument while visiting their mother, and he took his sister's gun during the dispute. A hospital employee reported seeing the man pointing the gun at his sister.

The man placed the gun on a table outside the room before leaving the hospital, charges said, later telling police he disarmed his sister for safety reasons.

Note: The above video first aired on April 23, 2025.