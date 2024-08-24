Fair officials urging caution with potential hottest stretch of summer

With the heat rising, it's important to stay cool out at the Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — State Fair officials are urging people to take precautions, with a forecast of temps in the 90s, a triple digit heat index through Monday and quite possibly the hottest stretch of summer this year.

When the temperature and humidity climb at the Great Minnesota Get-Together, fairgoers flock to the State Fair's eight misting stations.

State fair officials advise guests to drink plenty of water. Guests are welcome to bring in bottles, even an entire cooler, onto the fairgrounds. Water bottles can be filled at more than 40 drinking fountains and bottle refilling stations.

There are plenty of spots to grab some shade to take breaks from walking and standing in the heat, and even a few buildings, like the History and Heritage Center, West End Market and the North End Event Center, that are air conditioned.

Anyone feeling ill can stop at first aid stations, located on the west and east ends of the fairgrounds.