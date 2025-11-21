Little Canada man robbed Facebook Marketplace seller, charges say

A Little Canada, Minnesota, man is accused of robbing people who were selling items off of Facebook Marketplace.

According to charges filed in Ramsey County, an 18-year-old man said he was selling a PlayStation 5, two controllers and a 27-inch monitor for $650 to the Little Canada man. The two had agreed to meet at a condominium complex, but when the seller arrived, the buyer said "this is my sh*t now" and showed him a gun with an extended magazine.

The seller said he left without his items and without getting any money. The incident was captured on CCTV, documents say.

There were two other robberies the week before that were captured on CCTV, according to the charges. The incidents were not reported to police, but in all three robberies, the buyer came from an apartment complex to the south of the condominium.

Documents say police found the buyer by checking cell phone location data and the key fob that he used to get back into his apartment.

He was arrested last week. Officers executed a search warrant and found the PlayStation inside his apartment, charges say. They also found a handgun with an extended magazine.

The buyer declined an interview with police, but confirmed he lived in the apartment. He faces one count of aggravated first-degree robbery.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office recommends meeting in a public, well-lit location that's covered with a camera for Facebook Marketplace meetups. They also recommend bringing a friend or family member with you or meeting at the parking lot of a police station.