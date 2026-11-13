Nationwide ground stop halts air traffic at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, shortly after air traffic control facilities across the country began experiencing issues.

The order applies to airports nationwide, including Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. A ground stop halts takeoffs at affected airports.

The FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop for departing flights at MSP and other U.S. airports due to an equipment outage. Contact your airline for the latest flight information. — MSP Airport (@mspairport) November 13, 2026

The FAA's advisory runs through 11:30 p.m. Friday, but it's not clear how long the ground stop will last.

The FAA ordered airlines to pause domestic departures in January 2023 during a computer outage. MSP was also briefly placed under a ground stop on Aug. 6 because of a regional FAA equipment outage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.