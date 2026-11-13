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Nationwide ground stop halts air traffic at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

By
Eric Henderson
Managing Editor, Midwest
Eric Henderson is Managing Editor, Midwest for CBSNews.com. He has won three Emmy Awards, an Eric Sevareid Award and two Edward R. Murrow Awards.
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Eric Henderson

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The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon, shortly after air traffic control facilities across the country began experiencing issues.

The order applies to airports nationwide, including Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. A ground stop halts takeoffs at affected airports.

The FAA's advisory runs through 11:30 p.m. Friday, but it's not clear how long the ground stop will last.

The FAA ordered airlines to pause domestic departures in January 2023 during a computer outage. MSP was also briefly placed under a ground stop on Aug. 6 because of a regional FAA equipment outage.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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