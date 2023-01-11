FAA orders airlines to pause all domestic departures during computer outage
MINNEAPOLIS -- Widespread flight delays are being reported nationally as the FAA deals with a major computer outage.
Technicians are reportedly working right now to fix the problem. In a later update, the FAA said it has ordered all airlines to pause domestic departures until 8 a.m.
The FAA says it's trying to restore the Notice to Air Missions system following the outage.
White House Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Joe Biden has been briefed.
"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point," Jean-Pierre said.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport previously said that it was using a workaround to get flights in and out, but was dealing with icy weather conditions. As of 6:50 a.m., the airport's website shows over 30 delays.
If you are traveling, the best advice is to check with your airline before heading to the airport.
for more features.