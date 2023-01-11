FAA orders airlines to pause all domestic departures during computer outage

MINNEAPOLIS -- Widespread flight delays are being reported nationally as the FAA deals with a major computer outage.

Technicians are reportedly working right now to fix the problem. In a later update, the FAA said it has ordered all airlines to pause domestic departures until 8 a.m.

Update 3: The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage.⁰⁰The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023

The FAA says it's trying to restore the Notice to Air Missions system following the outage.

White House Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says President Joe Biden has been briefed.

"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point," Jean-Pierre said.

The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage. There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 11, 2023

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport previously said that it was using a workaround to get flights in and out, but was dealing with icy weather conditions. As of 6:50 a.m., the airport's website shows over 30 delays.

If you are traveling, the best advice is to check with your airline before heading to the airport.