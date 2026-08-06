MSP Airport put on brief ground stop due to "regional FAA equipment outage," officials say

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was put on a brief ground stop Thursday due to "a regional FAA equipment outage," according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop around 2 p.m. At 4:15 p.m., the commission announced airlines are resuming some operations at MSP and other airports.

"Expect some flight impacts to resume through evening as airlines recover," the commission said.

Flyers are advised to reach out to their airlines for next steps.

This story will be updated.