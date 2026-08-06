Watch CBS News
Local News

MSP Airport put on brief ground stop due to "regional FAA equipment outage," officials say

By WCCO Staff,
Frankie McLister
Frankie McLister
Reporter
Frankie McLister, originally from Middletown, Maryland, holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.
Read Full Bio
Frankie McLister

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was put on a brief ground stop Thursday due to "a regional FAA equipment outage," according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the ground stop around 2 p.m. At 4:15 p.m., the commission announced airlines are resuming some operations at MSP and other airports.

"Expect some flight impacts to resume through evening as airlines recover," the commission said.

Flyers are advised to reach out to their airlines for next steps.

This story will be updated.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue