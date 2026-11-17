For an entire year, environmental activist Robin Greenfield got everything he ate and used for medicine straight from the earth.

"My belief is that one of the greatest threats of our time is the belief that we're separate. The belief that we're separate from the earth, from the plants and animals and one another," Greenfield said.

He says the experiment was about reconnecting with nature and challenging the way we consume.

"Simple living is about stepping outside of these systems of destruction, instead building a life around skills and relationships and connection with the environment in which we live," Greenfield said.

That meant harvesting everything, from calories and protein, to spices and even salt.

"If you want to eat stinging nettle raw, you can just roll it up in a ball," Greenfield said. "And by breaking it up like that, you can eat stinging nettle raw just like that and not get stung in the mouth."

Robin Greenfield WCCO

But Greenfield says you don't have to go to those extremes to make a difference.

"I'm not telling anybody out there to forage all of their food. Instead, it's just about questioning where our food comes from, and if we don't like the answer, finding alternatives," he said.

Now, he's taking that message a step further with a goal of planting 1 million community fruit and nut trees over the next decade.

"By planting fruit and nuts trees, as we're harvesting, the idea's there'll be more food, not less," Greenfield said.

While his activism is often unconventional, he says that's intentional. He hopes big gestures will get people thinking about smaller changes they can make close to home.

"I'm just helping them to plug into the fact that there's different ways of doing things, right here in our own communities," Greenfield said.

He says reconnecting with the earth starts with knowing where our food and everyday necessities come from.

Greenfield will give a reading of his new book, "Foraging for Freedom," Wednesday at Inkwell Bookstore in northeast Minneapolis from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.