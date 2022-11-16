Watch CBS News
Entire Edina apartment building displaced after fire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EDINA, Minn. -- More than three dozen Edina residents need a place to stay after a fire broke out at their apartment building Tuesday night.

Firefighters from Edina and six neighboring suburbs were called to the fire on the 6300 block of Barrie Road.

Edina Fire Chief Andrew Slama said the fire started on the second floor, and a kitchen in one of those units has major damage.

Several residents were checked for smoke inhalation at the scene but there were no injuries. 

Residents in all 39 units have been displaced. The chief said they're working with the Red Cross and local hotels to find them places to stay.

The snow and cold just added to the dangers of fighting this fire. 

"Freezing temperatures and the snow don't assist the situation. Luckily, it wasn't frigid temperatures tonight, but the snow and cold did challenge the firefighters," Slama said.

The chief said the investigation will center on that kitchen in the second floor apartment, but no official cause is known at this time.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 5:19 AM

