Endangered Pygmy Slow Lorises Has Twins for Second Time in a Row

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

DULUTH, Minn. -- The Lake Superior Zoo proudly announced the birth of a set of Pygmy Slow Lorises twins. The newborn pair were first spotted by a guest visiting the zoo on Feb. 8, 2023.

This is the second set of twins for parents, Colby (mom, 6-years-old), and Giorgio (dad, 5-years-old), within the last year. The pair's first set of twins, named Gnocchi and Pesto, were born in March of 2022.

Staff at the Lake Superior Zoo are excited about the new additions.

Chief Executive Officer, Haley Hedstrom, said, "Our animal care team here at the LSZ is phenomenal. Births like this only happen when the animals are comfortable in their space, so this is a testament to the hard work our zookeepers do to ensure every one of the 300 animals in our care lives an enriching life."

Wild populations of Pygmy Slow Lorises are found in Vietnam, Laos, eastern Cambodia, and China. Due to deforestation and hunting for traditional medicines and trade, the Lorises were classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2020.

There are only 42 Pygmy Slow Lorises currently living in accredited facilities in North America. Four (now six) of which are located in Duluth.

"To have 6 of the 42 slow lorises right here in Duluth offers locals and tourists the opportunity to learn more about this endangered species, as well as how they can make a difference in the threats animals face in the wild," said Hedstrom.

If guests want to come and see the babies, the Lake Superior Zoo recommends coming to visit in the mornings and early afternoons when the Lorises are most active.