Longtime Ely outfitter looks to sell after summer plagued by wildfires

Last month, wildfires closed the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness for a couple weeks.

Now, a longtime canoe outfitter in the area is looking to sell.

Williams and Hall Outfitters in Ely has been in business for 33 years.

In the mid-80's, Blayne Hall was working construction in Chicago when he vacationed in the BWCAW. He instantly fell in love, and just a few years after that visit, he bought a canoe outfitter in Ely.

"This is a deal where you work really hard like a dairy farmer for five months, but you get seven months off the clock," said Hall.

While Hall's love for the outdoors has never waned, he's now looking to sell Williams and Hall Outfitters for $1.8 million. The sale includes nearly three and a half acres of land along Moose Lake. They also serve food and have lodging for up to 120 people.

"The important thing is we have water access right to the Canadian border station," said Hall. "The next generation will get to see this beautiful, new forest coming up through the ashes, in a sense."

He said the northwoods fires made for his most challenging summer yet and pushed him to put the outfitter on the market. Though it wasn't a decision he made without hesitation.

"I hate the idea of leaving the lake. But the time is right to let a younger, stronger, faster guy come in here," said Hall.

Despite the wildfires, their main canoe routes weren't impacted and Hall said things are nearly back to normal.

While the beauty of the BWCAW hasn't changed over the years, the visitors have.

In the early 90's, Hall said his clientele was mostly fishermen. Now, it's people looking for adventure.

And he's noticed each year more women are exploring the outdoors.

"I'm really delighted that more and more ladies are figuring that out. It's a trip that's very doable and they are making use of it, so that's neat," said Hall.

The sale also includes the Hall's five-bedroom, three-bathroom home that sits on the property.