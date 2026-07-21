Ely businesses struggle as foot traffic dries up amid northern Minnesota wildfires

Wildfires in northern Minnesota have brought summer tourism to a near halt in the Ely area.

At the Ely Surplus Store, Manager Holly Waugh says the last surge of visitors came when Boundary Waters campers were evacuated from the wilderness. Since then, she says downtown has felt empty.

"A lot of our business neighbors are also our personal neighbors and just seeing everybody struggle to have visitors, have income, they're worried about the future livelihood and paying their own bills," Waugh said.

With foot traffic down, some shops say they are bracing for possible layoffs while trying to pivot to keep their doors open.

"Unfortunately, we might have to make some breaks in the scheduling just to accommodate, just the lack of people coming around," Waugh said. "So far we're OK, but it's probably, we'll have to be cutting some hours. And staff, which we don't want to do. Nobody does."

Business owner Anna Shallman says the difference is something she notices every time she unlocks the door.

"I was just telling a friend of mine that like I usually have a constant stream of people going in and out all day, and I'm lucky if I have one person. I've had one person every day since this started," Shallman said.

Shallman is now sending newsletters and leaning on online sales, hoping that customers will still shop local even if they've had to change their travel plans.

"We're all going to get hit hard by it for sure, so I'm just really learning how to change gears and try to make it work," Shallman said.

Ely officials say the city remains open and is welcoming visitors.