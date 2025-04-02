Woman, two dogs killed in northern Minnesota house fire

A woman and two dogs died in a northern Minnesota house fire late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The Ely Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a report of a fire on the 200 block of North Fifth Avenue East shortly after 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story home with thick smoke and flames coming from the back of it. Firefighters conducted a search inside but had to turn back due to heavy heat and smoke.

After initial rapid fire suppression, crews were able to go back inside, where they found a woman. She was transported to the hospital, where the fire department says she died.

Two family dogs were also found dead inside the home.

As firefighting efforts continued, the fire department says it was informed there may have been another occupant in the home, but they did not find anyone after multiple searches.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Ely Fire Department says no responders were injured in the fire and no damage was reported to nearby homes.