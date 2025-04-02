Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, two dogs killed in northern Minnesota house fire

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Read Full Bio
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of April 2, 2025
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of April 2, 2025 02:15

A woman and two dogs died in a northern Minnesota house fire late Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The Ely Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a report of a fire on the 200 block of North Fifth Avenue East shortly after 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story home with thick smoke and flames coming from the back of it. Firefighters conducted a search inside but had to turn back due to heavy heat and smoke.

After initial rapid fire suppression, crews were able to go back inside, where they found a woman. She was transported to the hospital, where the fire department says she died.

Two family dogs were also found dead inside the home.

As firefighting efforts continued, the fire department says it was informed there may have been another occupant in the home, but they did not find anyone after multiple searches.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Ely Fire Department says no responders were injured in the fire and no damage was reported to nearby homes.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.