A woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after the vehicle they were in crashed into a residence Saturday afternoon in Ely, Minnesota, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. on the 600 block of East Pattison Street.

Both victims were eventually airlifted to a Duluth hospital, where the woman later died from her injuries.

The sheriff's office says the crash is still under investigation.