Ely-area businesses welcome return of day trips in parts of the Boundary Waters

Day trips will resume in some parts of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota on Monday. For local businesses, it's a lifeline.

The U.S. Forest Service says the reopening impacts select entry points of the Gunflint and Tofte districts on the eastern side of the forest. Overnight permits, on the other hand, will be canceled through Wednesday.

The closures brought on by wildfires that erupted across northeast Minnesota in early July have caused economic problems for a variety of seasonal businesses. In Ely, City Council Member Emily Roose said that some neighbors are in need of financial assistance.

"We know individuals are hurting right now and businesses are also hurting right now," Roose said.

Everyone from canoe trip outfitters to local restaurants are feeling the impact as tourists cancelled trips to Ely and the surrounding area. Roose is hoping people will return, stressing that the city itself is open for business and there are areas outside the Boundary Waters themselves that are safe to camp in and explore.

On Sunday, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office announced that people would be able to return home to some areas that were previously placed under an evacuation order. Roose said that she'd already heard from excited neighbors, including a friend who purchased a cabin just as the fires hit. She said that this will be her first time actually getting to step inside.

Further east, Cook County officials are also easing restrictions on certain parts of the Gunflint Trail. It's in that portion of the Boundary Waters that day trips will start again on Monday.

For Quinn McCloughan, owner of the Bearskin Lodge, it's welcome news. He said that the initial uncertainty brought on by the wildfires lead to a flurry of cancellations in mid-January.

"[It's] probably the largest single week of loss of business that we've ever had for sure. That was hard, for sure," McCloughan said.

He said that they provide outfitting services and cabin rentals, noting that he believes that they can weather this hit and recover their losses. But closer to Ely, Roose is concerned about the long-term impact, and is preparing to lobby state leadership to help put together a financial relief package.

Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to visit Ely on Monday, where he will share details during a 10:15 a.m. news conference about how the state government is approaching the rest of the summer.

This story will be updated.