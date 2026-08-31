Maple Grove police search for man who attacked woman in Elm Creek Park Reserve

Police in Maple Grove, Minnesota, are looking for a suspect after a woman says she was assaulted at the Elm Creek Park Reserve on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the park around 8:30 a.m. after the woman reported that a man she didn't know forced her to the ground, then held a shirt over her mouth before running away, police say.

The suspect is described as a "heavy-set" man in his 30s who was wearing bright blue shorts and no shirt, and may have been carrying a gray shirt.

Police say they are adding "additional patrols" in the area as they continue the investigation.

Anyone with information on this attack is asked to call 911 or 952-258-5321.