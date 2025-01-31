Maple Grove police seek suspect accused of tackling jogger on trail

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Police in Maple Grove are looking for help finding a man accused of tackling a jogger on the Medicine Lake Regional Trail Thursday morning.

Authorities say a female jogger was was grabbed from behind by a man, and tackled to the ground near the trail's underpass beneath Interstate 94 next to Rice Lake around 6 a.m.

The jogger resisted the man, escaped and called 911. She was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The man ran east on the trail and police say he was not found despite an extensive search.

According to police, the suspect is described as a man around 30 years old, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and wearing a black hat, black or gray coat, hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black gloves that appeared shiny.

Residents in nearby neighborhoods are asked to check their security and doorbell cameras for any suspicious people that were walking around Thursday between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kate Damm at 763-494-6245 or call 911.

Police with the Three Rivers Park District and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office are assisting Maple Grove police with the investigation.