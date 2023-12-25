Elk River's free community Christmas dinner returns for its 35th year

ELK RIVER, Minn. — A community Christmas dinner tradition is back in Elk River for a 35th year.

The Elk River Community Christmas Dinner will take place Christmas morning from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elk River American Legion at 525 Railroad Drive.

The free Christmas dinner is served by the Elk River Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, and is open to anyone.

The meal includes chicken, turkey and ham with plenty of sides, including green beans, corn, sweet potato and more.

For those who cannot physically go to the American Legion for the meal, rides and deliveries are available by calling Roger or Irene at 763-441-4457 or Mike at 612-940-5719.

Last year, the community Christmas Dinner served 1,060 meals.

