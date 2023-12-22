Watch CBS News
St. Paul Public Schools holds donation drive for its 1,000 students experiencing homelessness

By Pauleen Le

ST. PAUL, Minn. — This holiday season, St. Paul Public Schools is making a special plea for donations to help hundreds of students in the district facing homelessness. 

District leaders say about 1,000 students are struggling with homelessness, and the need for coats and blankets is high. 

MORE: Minnesota food shelves facing historic level of need this holiday season

st-paul-public-schools-winter-clothing-drive.jpg
WCCO

Project REACH is leading the donation drive. Here's a list of the most needed new items:

  • Boots
  • Hats
  • "Nice" mittens (lined for recess)
  • Adult-sized coats for teens and coats (sizes 8-12)
  • Infant snowsuits

Donations can be dropped off at 1021 Marion St. in St. Paul until Jan. 19.

First published on December 22, 2023 / 10:38 AM CST

