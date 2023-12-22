St. Paul Public Schools holds donation drive for its 1,000 students experiencing homelessness

How you can help St. Paul students this holiday season

ST. PAUL, Minn. — This holiday season, St. Paul Public Schools is making a special plea for donations to help hundreds of students in the district facing homelessness.

District leaders say about 1,000 students are struggling with homelessness, and the need for coats and blankets is high.

Project REACH is leading the donation drive. Here's a list of the most needed new items:

Boots

Hats

"Nice" mittens (lined for recess)

Adult-sized coats for teens and coats (sizes 8-12)

Infant snowsuits

Donations can be dropped off at 1021 Marion St. in St. Paul until Jan. 19.