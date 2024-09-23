Man convicted in brutal Elk River carjacking sentenced to 4 years in prison

4 men stabbed during fight in Minneapolis, and more headlines

ELK RIVER, Minn. — A 56-year-old man learned his fate on Monday morning for a 2023 carjacking in Elk River, where he beat up his victim before dragging her behind her SUV.

A Sherburne County judge sentenced Edward James Lafore Jr. to four years in prison for second-degree aggravated robbery, third-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

For the robbery and firearm charges, Lafore received a concurrent sentence of 60 months, with 20 of those months on supervised release.

For the assault charge, Lafore received a sentence of one year and one day that will be served consecutively. Eight of those months will be served in prison, while four months will be on supervised release.

Lafore was also given a credit of 597 days served, bringing his total prison time to just short of 2.5 years.

Details of the 2023 attack

According to the criminal complaint, victim Billi Jo Kruse told police Lafore rear-ended her on Highway 169 at 205th Avenue Northwest on Jan. 22. 2023, shattering her back window. Lafore's SUV, registered to his father, ended up in a ditch.

Kruse invited Lafore to sit in her SUV due to the cold weather and she called 911. But Lafore ended the call, telling Kruse he was drunk and "couldn't get another DWI."

Lafore then ordered Kruse to get out of her SUV, and she refused. Lafore then threatened to shoot her before he punched her "several times in the face and the back of the head," according to the criminal complaint.

Kruse told WCCO weeks after the attack that she pleaded with Lafore as he pummeled her.

Edward James Lafore Jr. Sherburne Co. Jail

"I told him, 'I have kids, please don't do this,'" Kruse told WCCO. "Bottom line, I should never have let him in my vehicle."

Lafore unbuckled Kruse, pushed her out of the SUV and drove off. Kruse's arm was still caught in the seat belt and she was dragged along the highway for some time before freeing herself, the complaint states.

Kruse suffered a concussion in the attack, a loose tooth and scrapes to her lower back.

Police found a loaded gun in Lafore's father's SUV that was left in the ditch. His father told investigators Lafore had stolen his vehicle and a gun.

Kruse's SUV was later found outside Lafore's aunt's home in north Minneapolis.

Police eventually captured Lafore in Hennepin County, and he has since been held in the Sherburne County Jail.

Lafore has a previous felony conviction for making terroristic threats.

WCCO also spoke last year with Kristi Bridgeman, a good Samaritan who pulled over on the highway after hearing Kruse's screams. Bridgeman comforted Kruse as they waited for first responders.

"I just saw you running towards me and just holding me and telling me, 'It's OK, I'm here now,'" Kruse told Bridgeman.

Both women told WCCO they're suffering from anxiety following the attack.

"I'm glad he's behind bars"

Kruse gave a victim impact statement to the court on Monday, in which she described the enduring trauma she's faced since the carjacking took place.

She said it has "scarred" her and left her a "broken woman."

Kruse also gave WCCO a brief interview following the sentencing, saying that while she's "glad he's behind bars" and she feels safer, she doesn't feel the sentence matched the severity of the crime.

"I don't feel he got enough time," Kruse said.