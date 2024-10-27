Election Day is a little over a week away. Here are some tips to deal with anxiety.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a sea of blue in southwest Minneapolis as Harris-Walz signs dominate the landscape.

However, people like Tess Olson know their Tangletown neighborhood is uniquely aligned.

"I think it gives me a little bit of a false sense of hope, if anything," said Olson. "Initially, I was totally sure I'd be like, 'Kamala will have this in the bag, no problem.' As we've crept closer, my anxiety levels are definitely also creeping."

The stakes are high this election, and for many, so is the anxiety.

According to a survey by the American Psychological Association, 69% of the nation is stressed about the presidential election.

One way to reduce election stress, according to experts, is to stay off social media. Avoid the so-called "doomscroll," spending excessive time reading news that upsets you, and set time limits each day.

"Being exposed to so many news that are not always positive or happy or encouraging leads to more sense of distress," said Dr. Emanuel Maidenberg, Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at UCLA.



Experts also said exercise and doing things you enjoy, while avoiding stressful political topics with friends, will also help.

"Typical self-care routines that we all have that include the physical activation, engaging in activities that are pleasurable, making sure that discussions that we have with friends or family members are not necessarily around the topics that are currently stressful," said Maidenberg.



Down the road from Olson, roommates Gavin Owens and Bryce Bohn have placed a Trump sign outside their Armatage duplex.

The two said they're not letting election stress keep them up at night.

"I wouldn't say I'm worried," said Bohn. "I don't think it would be anything that is going to shatter the country or anything. It's just kind of the election happens, move forward and we just keep going."