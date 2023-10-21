Egg Roll Queen food truck robbed once again, just a month since last time
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — The popular Minnesota food truck Egg Roll Queen has been robbed again, just a little over a month since the last time the truck was targeted.
This week, the generator was stolen off of the truck, according to a Facebook post.
A little over a month ago the business took a big financial hit. Theives went into the truck and stole a bag of profits; around $20,000 was lost.
Now the family business is hoping for the public's help to find their generator.
They're asking the public to, if they see a generator up for sale, to please contact them or call the police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.