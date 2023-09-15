Egg Roll Queen food truck targeted by burglar in South St. Paul

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — A food truck owner is overcome with emotion after a devastating theft.

Earlier this week, Mai Vang says someone grabbed a bag of cash out of one of her Egg Roll Queen trucks in South St. Paul.

WCCO

"Me and my whole family work all week and a half for that money. You know, we wake up at 5, we don't really go to sleep until 11 or 12," Vang said.

Since then, the community has stepped up. Vang has posted photos of the donations her family has received, and a GoFundMe has already raised thousands.

Police say they're still searching for the thief.