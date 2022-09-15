Educators from the Philippines and Nicaragua teach at Willmar school amidst teacher shortage

Educators from around the world teach at Willmar school

WILLMAR, Minn. -- To make up for a teaching shortage, a Minnesota school is bringing in educators from halfway around the world.

This year, Willmar Public Schools has teachers from the Philippines and Nicaragua.

It's the second week of school at Roosevelt Elementary and the dancing taking place in a third-grade classroom is an icebreaker not just for the students, but for their teachers too.

"I like it because you are going to learn in another culture," said Missi May Flores.

Flores is one of four teachers from the Philippines who are now experiencing a new country, new school and new weather.

"I'm shivering already and it's not yet the winter," said Shdlamie Santillan, third-grade teacher.

Willmar Public Schools is hosting teachers from the Philippines and Nicaragua CBS

School leaders hope it's something they'll adjust to while they also adjust to teaching in the United States. They're helping kindergarteners and third and fourth graders learn math, reading, social studies and science.

"When I first started 10 years ago we would have 300 applicants for elementary positions. We are lucky if we hit 30 now," said Liz Windingstad, Human Resources Director.

Windingstad found out about the teacher exchange program in a webinar.

"If they weren't here we'd have four more teacher openings right now," said Windingstad. "It's an option. And so far, it's been awesome and successful for us."

The women are here on J-1 visas. As part of this program, they can teach in the United States for up to five years.

Then they'll bring that knowledge to schools back home.

"We know that we need this so that we go back to our country we can help other teachers too," said Katherin Cusa, kindergarten teacher.

The women came from different parts of the Philippines, and the decision to leave their families was difficult. But living in the same house in Willmar has helped with homesickness.

"With the help of my friends here and the welcoming people in Willmar, I've beat that kind of," said Flores.

One thing they've learned already is that students are eager to learn, no matter where they're from.

"I'm glad to be here now in this program. I am also reaching out to my fellow teachers sharing my experiences here," said Almerajane Amindato, fourth-grade teacher.

The teachers said they are learning as much from the students as the students are learning from them. Some of them are hoping to bring their children to Willmar by next school year.