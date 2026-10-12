Large police presence in Edina tied to unfounded report of domestic assault

A large police presence in Edina, Minnesota, on Monday evening was linked to a report of a domestic assault possibly involving a firearm that was later determined to be unfounded, city officials said.

Police officers responded to the Durham Apartments on the 7200 block of York Avenue South around 5:45 p.m. for the report. Officials said they made contact with individuals in the apartment and determined the allegation was unfounded.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made, officials said.

A shooting in the area late July 2 left one person in the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.