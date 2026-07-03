Edina shooting victim hospitalized with serious injuries, police say

A shooting in Edina, Minnesota, Thursday night left one person in the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 7200 block of York Avenue South, the Edina Police Department said. The northbound side of York was closed between Hazelton Road and West 72nd Street for nearly four hours as police investigated.

No arrests have been made. Police did not know the victim's updated condition as of early Friday morning.