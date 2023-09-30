3 hurt after car drives off bridge in Edina; guard rail had been damaged in previous crash

UPDATE (Oct. 3, 2023): There's new information about a guard rail involved in the crash that was damaged in a previous crash. What follows is a revised version of the original story.



EDINA, Minn. — New details have been released about a dramatic crash caught on camera early Saturday morning in Edina.

The Minnesota State Patrol says three people were hurt after the truck they were in flew off the Highway 169 overpass and crashed onto Highway 62 below at about 3 a.m.

Investigators think the driver, who is under 21, was drinking underage. Everyone is expected to survive.

MnDOT

MnDOT footage shows an orange and white barrier on that overpass, which was set up because of a crash at the exact same spot about two weeks earlier.

The guard rail stopped that driver from falling over the edge, but it was mangled in the process.

WCCO is waiting to hear if MnDOT repaired the guard rail before the second crash.