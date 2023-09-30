Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

3 hurt after car drives off bridge in Edina; guard rail had been damaged in previous crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Car falls off bridge in Edina
WATCH: Car falls off bridge in Edina 00:33

UPDATE (Oct. 3, 2023): There's new information about a guard rail involved in the crash that was damaged in a previous crash. What follows is a revised version of the original story.

EDINA, Minn. — New details have been released about a dramatic crash caught on camera early Saturday morning in Edina. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says three people were hurt after the truck they were in flew off the Highway 169 overpass and crashed onto Highway 62 below at about 3 a.m. 

Investigators think the driver, who is under 21, was drinking underage. Everyone is expected to survive. 

edina-car.jpg
MnDOT

MnDOT footage shows an orange and white barrier on that overpass, which was set up because of a crash at the exact same spot about two weeks earlier. 

The guard rail stopped that driver from falling over the edge, but it was mangled in the process. 

WCCO is waiting to hear if MnDOT repaired the guard rail before the second crash.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 30, 2023 / 11:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.