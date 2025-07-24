Eden Prairie launches its own THC-infused gummy and asks residents to name it

Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is rolling out its own hemp-derived THC gummies at its municipal liquor stores and the city wants its residents to give the product a name.

The mixed berry-flavored edible will hit the shelves this fall, and adults 21 and older who live in the southwest Twin Cities suburb have until next Wednesday to submit their ideas.

Eden Prairie Liquor has been selling the hemp-derived THC drinks since the Minnesota Legislature authorized their sales back in 2022 — a full year before lawmakers later legalized hemp's cannabis cousin, marijuana, for recreational use.

Those drinks are popular, said Jaime Urbina, liquor operations manager. But the three city-owned stores just started selling gummies earlier this year.

"One of the comments that we still get and feedback from customers are like, 'Oh, we were unaware that you have gummies now.'" Urbina explained. "We took this as an opportunity, as, like a marketing opportunity, to actually get it out there that we have a gummy and that we're bringing gummies in [to the stores]."

But the high interest in the naming contest for their own brand of gummy exceeded expectations, he said. There have been an average of about 90 entries each day in the last week since they invited residents to provide their feedback, for a total of roughly 680 entries so far.

Whoever wins gets bragging rights and a free package of gummies.

Among the entries so far: Prairie Berry, EP Sleepy, Berry in the Prairie.

"The contest ties in and gives a little bit more value to the community, so people are more involved with this entire process," Urbina said. "I think that's always a good thing for us and the residents."

Eden Prairie Liquor staff will narrow the list of entries to the top three names. There are some ground rules: no political slogans, no profanity and no individual person's name. Only residents can submit.

They will share that list on the Eden Prairie Liquor Facebook page on Aug. 4 for the public to weigh in before the winner is notified on Aug. 11. Everyone else will learn of the name that week, before the gummies are available to purchase in the fall.