Twin Cities teen remembered for strong faith, love of baseball after fatal I-94 crash

Family and friends are remembering a Twin Cities teenager killed following a crash on a Minneapolis highway last weekend.

One week ago, 18-year-old Drew Fisher hit a highway divider on Interstate 94 and was struck and killed after exiting his vehicle.

His mother, Michele Fisher, said her son had a passion for baseball since he was 2 years old. Drew earned a state championship with Eden Prairie back in 2019.

"He was a spitfire," Michele said.

The 2025 Eden Prairie High School graduate was known for his strong faith and strong bond with friends and family.

"His smile and his enthusiasm... He was full of energy," Michele said. "He really was, and he was there for everybody."

Drew had been exploring post-secondary options and was preparing to begin classes at Hennepin Technical College this fall, with the goal of becoming a Minneapolis firefighter.

"Drew was an amazing kiddo," Michele said. "He loved, loved, loved."

Drew lost his life just days before his 19th birthday, but the celebration went on.

"My family wanted to celebrate him," Michele said. "We had a pool party at my brother's because that's where we did all of his parties."

While questions surrounding the crash remain, Michele said she has been overwhelmed by support from the community.

An online fundraiser created to help the family with funeral expenses has raised nearly $50,000.

"It means the world to me," she said. "Whoever has helped out... Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I wish he knew how much he was loved."