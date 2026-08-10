Man, 18, fatally struck by Tesla after hitting divider and leaving vehicle on I-94 in Minneapolis, patrol says

An 18-year-old who got out of his car after hitting a divider on a highway in Minneapolis Sunday night was subsequently struck and killed by a Tesla, authorities said.

Drew Vonfisher of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, hit the attenuator dividing Interstate 94 from the Lyndale Avenue exit near Olson Memorial Highway, the Minnesota State Patrol said. It happened around 9:50 p.m.

Vonfisher then exited his vehicle "and was soon struck by a Tesla Model 3," the patrol said. He died at the scene.

The Tesla's driver, a 21-year-old man from Champlin, Minnesota, was uninjured, as was his passenger.