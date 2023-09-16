Eden Prairie man charged with murder in 7-year-old brother's death

7-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in Eden Prairie home; brother in custody

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A man who was arrested in connection with the death of his 7-year-old brother now faces second-degree murder charges.

Dalal Idd was charged in Hennepin County on Friday.

Prosecutors say Idd called 911 several times on Tuesday, saying he didn't know what he just did, and adding he had mental health issues. Idd allegedly told the operator that he hurt someone "for the greater good," charges state.

Police were dispatched to Idd's parents' home in Eden Prairie, and Idd was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

At the home, Eden Prairie police found two children sleeping in their beds. They then found a third child, a 7-year-old, who was unconscious. He was declared dead at the hospital, documents say.

Idd was taken into custody on Wednesday.

