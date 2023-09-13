Man, 28, arrested in connection to death of brother, 7, inside Eden Prairie residence

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A 28-year-old man is in custody in connection to the death of his 7-year-old brother inside an Eden Prairie residence Tuesday night.

Police say officers were called at about 10 p.m. to a home on the 9000 block of Lee Drive for a welfare check on a man who was said to be in crisis.

Officers arrived to find the boy unresponsive inside. He was later pronounced dead at Fairview Southdale Hospital.

The victim's older brother was arrested and is being held in the Hennepin County Jail pending criminal charges.

According to documents from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, the suspect was on supervised release for a 2014 assault conviction, in which he attacked and robbed two people in one day. One of the victims was knocked unconscious inside a fitness center. Soon after, the suspect entered a residential home and brutally attacked a homeowner in front of his family.

WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they are formally charged.