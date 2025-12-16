Volunteer chaplain charged in Eden Prairie hit-and-run that severely injured 2-year-old

A former volunteer chaplain for a Twin Cities metro police department is now facing charges for allegedly hitting a woman and critically injuring her 2-year-old earlier this year.

The incident happened on the evening of Aug. 21 at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Chestnut Drive in Eden Prairie. A woman had been in the crosswalk with two children and pulling a wagon with two other children — all ages 4 and younger — when a vehicle struck her and the wagon, and then drove off.

The woman suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. However, her 2-year-old daughter sustained critical injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, and was hospitalized for over a month, according to charges.

The criminal complaint says the day after the incident, the suspect, a 64-year-old man who served as a volunteer chaplain at the Eden Prairie Police Department at the time, called an officer to ask about the crash. After the officer told him the child was in critical condition, the suspect replied, "I think it was me," according to charges.

The suspect allegedly explained he had been driving home from church when his wife texted him about dinner and he looked at his phone. He thought he had clipped a crosswalk sign at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Carmody Drive, charges say. He also sent photos showing damage to his vehicle.

DNA matching the woman who had been struck was found on the front driver's side fender of the suspect's vehicle, according to court documents.

The man was charged on Tuesday with four counts of criminal vehicular operation. Two of those counts are felonies, while the other two are gross misdemeanors.

If convicted, he could face an aggravated sentence since the child victim's sibling witnessed the crash.

The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance on Jan. 6.