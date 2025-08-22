Hit-and-run driver strikes woman, kids in Eden Prairie crosswalk, police say

A hit-and-run driver plowed into a woman pulling children in a wagon in a Twin Cities crosswalk on Thursday night, leaving one child in critical condition.

The Eden Prairie Police Department said it happened at about 8:20 a.m. on Mitchell Road at Chestnut Drive.

The woman was walking with two children and pulling a wagon with two other children when a "white sedan traveling north on Mitchell Road" struck her and the wagon and then drove off, police said.

The woman and one of the children in the wagon suffered non-life threatening injuries, but police say the other child in the wagon "suffered critical injuries." They were transported to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis for treatment.

Anyone with information on the vehicle involved is asked to call 911.