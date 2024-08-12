Man in custody after fatal stabbing in Eden Prairie

Gas prices down in Minnesota, and more headlines

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A man was fatally stabbed during a fight in Eden Prairie Saturday evening, police said, and his alleged attacker is in custody.

The two men, ages 42 and 36, knew each other before the fight broke out near Wallace Road and Technology Drive, the Eden Prairie Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found the 42-year-old with multiple stab wounds. He was hospitalized and later died.

Police found the 36-year-old near the scene and arrested him. He has not yet been charged. The department said it is not looking for other suspects.

Authorities have not publicly identified the deceased man.