Eating meals as a family can help relieve stress, survey suggests
We've heard eating together can help families bond, but can it also relieve stress?
A new survey from the American Heart Association shows 91% of parents say they notice that their family is less stressed out when they share meals together.
And 84% of adults say they wish they could share a meal together more often.
Click here to read more.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.