Eating meals as a family can help relieve stress, survey suggests

1 in 10 can't remember the last time they had a stress-free day

We've heard eating together can help families bond, but can it also relieve stress?

A new survey from the American Heart Association shows 91% of parents say they notice that their family is less stressed out when they share meals together.

And 84% of adults say they wish they could share a meal together more often.

