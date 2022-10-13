Watch CBS News
Eating meals as a family can help relieve stress, survey suggests

We've heard eating together can help families bond, but can it also relieve stress?

A new survey from the American Heart Association shows 91% of parents say they notice that their family is less stressed out when they share meals together.

And 84% of adults say they wish they could share a meal together more often. 

