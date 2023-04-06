Scuba Bunny "helpers" hide eggs at MOA's Sea Life exhibit

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- When it comes to Easter eggs, it isn't just kids who'll find them this coming Sunday morning.

A group of Scuba Bunny "helpers" recently took a detour to hide some extra-large eggs in the aquariums at the Mall of America's Sea Life exhibit.

This comes ahead of the attraction's Easter weekend event, in which guests will be invited to scope out the hidden eggs. Those in attendance at 1 and 3 p.m. will also be able to see the helper bunnies, diving in the Rainbow Reef.

Drew Jokela/Sea Life

Starting today, from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday, guests are invited to get into the holiday spirit.

Sea Life features 66,000 square feet of aquarium terrain, and 1.3 million gallons of water.

