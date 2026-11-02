Eastbound Interstate 394 in Twin Cities back open following construction

A widely used section of Interstate 394 in the Twin Cities is back open after months of construction.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said Monday that the regular traffic lanes of eastbound I-394 between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis have been reopened. Officials added that the E-ZPass lanes on the stretch will reopen "later this week" so crews can make sure the E-ZPass technology is working properly.

The state agency says the reopening restores access to several bridges and ramps, including:

Eastbound I-394 between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis

Interstate 94 between Highway 55 and the Lowry Hill Tunnel

Penn Ave. over I-394

I-394 ramps to and from Penn Avenue

Eastbound I-394 to westbound I-94

Cedar Lake Road to eastbound I-394

Xenia Avenue/Park Place Boulevard to eastbound I-394

Since July 2025, crews have been repairing bridges and ramps along I-394 and I-94 between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100.

Before reopening, eastbound I-394 had been reduced to two lanes between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 since July, with traffic shifted into the E-ZPass lanes.

The agency said there will be "additional short-term closures of I-394" through the end of the year related to other projects.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on July 7.