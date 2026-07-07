I-394 traffic shift between Minneapolis and St. Louis Park starts on Wednesday

A major traffic shift will start on one of Minnesota's busiest highways Wednesday morning.

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 394 between Louisiana Avenue in St. Louis Park and downtown Minneapolis will be down to two lanes, with no EZ-Pass options. That means getting from the west metro to downtown Minneapolis could be tricky. Officials say drivers should expect increased traffic around St. Louis Park through the fall.

The change comes as westbound I-394 fully reopens after several months of construction, plus a return-to-normal entry to westbound I-394 from westbound Interstate 94 after the Lowry Hill Tunnel.

Crews have been working on the $67 million project since July 2025 to repair and restore more than 30 bridges across the 394 corridor.

While eastbound drivers are finding fewer lanes, westbound drivers are finding freedom

Minnesota Department of Transportation

Nathan Bowie with the Minnesota Department of Transportation says construction has been going well and while the reopening of the westbound lanes marks an important milestone, the work is far from over.

"We understand that construction can be an inconvenience. It can be frustrating," Bowie said. "We're really asking folks to be patient, plan ahead, give yourself some extra travel time."

The project also includes several ramp closures, including eastbound I-394 ramps at Penn and Cedar Lake avenues and the connection to westbound I-94.

Bryn Mawr resident Dan Spengler said he's noticed more drivers shifting to neighborhood streets to avoid backups and expects that to only get worse.

"I believe in what they're doing, but they need to manage the neighborhoods better because people are driving through the neighborhood with nowhere to go, so they are speeding through neighborhoods," Spengler said.

Bowie says crews will be putting on signs in neighborhoods where traffic is expected to swell, reminding folks of the speed limit.

Businesses along I-394, like Good Day Cafe, are also feeling the squeeze

"We'd like to have all the roads open, yes," said manager Jamie Flynn. "I mean, right now we're very fortunate, for like I said, the guests and sort of the people that know to come here that have been for years and years."

The new traffic pattern is expected to stay in place through November. Officials want drivers to follow posted detours and pay attention to ensure a smooth transition.

More information about the project is available on the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website.