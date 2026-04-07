Man plans to appeal after judge rules he can't land his helicopter at his Gull Lake cabin

A man who has fought to use his private chopper up in cabin country has been grounded. A judge sided with the city, ruling he can't use his cabin as a helipad, but he's not giving up.

"I've been wronged," Doug Schieffer, a concrete company CEO, said in a 2024 interview.

Schieffer says he has concerns with the city of East Gull Lake, Minnesota.

"I spend a lot of money and designed this whole property to get this hangar built," he said.

His lakefront property isn't his permanent address.

"I haven't flown in there since probably September of last year. October, maybe," Schieffer added.

When he does, he normally takes his chopper, which some neighbors don't appreciate, with it breaking the peace and quiet of cabin country.

Schieffer argues the water in front of his property is a public seaplane base. The Minnesota Department of Transportation doesn't agree.

Doug Schieffer

In a 2024 court filing, the city said he'd been using his property "for airport activity," which isn't permitted. Shieffer claimed he does "not violate the city code" during his visits. He even created a website to make his case to the public.

"They told me I was going to be able to do this," said Schieffer.

On March 31, a Cass County judge ordered Schieffer to immediately cease any use of his property as an airport.

"For all intents and purposes, they've screwed me a few different times and I feel very strongly about that," Schieffer told WCCO.

An attorney for East Gull Lake said in a statement that it is "very pleased" with the court's decision.

"Throughout the enforcement process, the City has taken a close look at the actions of Mr. Schieffer and compared them to what is or is not allowed under the City's ordinances. The Court recognized the City correctly interpreted its ordinances. Additionally, the voluminous evidence from the neighbors and MnDOT supported the City's request for injunctive relief. The City is hopeful Mr. Schieffer will comply with the Court's Order," the statement continued.

"I get that it's a first-world problem; it's not that big a deal whether I win or lose the actual ability to use my helicopter at my cabin," said Schieffer. "This is about the principle of how this is handed from the city. It's about property rights."

"I want to do this in the safest, least intrusive manner possible," Schieffer said when asked what outcome he is looking for.

The city attorney says they're not surprised Schieffer intends to appeal. Schieffer previously stated at city council meetings that he would fight all the way to the Supreme Court.