Early morning shooting in Minneapolis leaves man dead, police searching for shooter

Minneapolis police say a man is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning on the city's south side.

According to police, officers were called to the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South just before 1 a.m. There, police say a man in his 20's was found with at least one life-threatening injury caused by gunfire.

Despite being given aid, he died at Hennepin Healthcare. His name will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

At this time, police believe an argument escalated to the shooting. However, the shooter is still on the loose.

No information about the shooter has been provided as of this time.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says the community is now "further traumatized" by more gun violence and is asking anyone with information to come forward by either contacting police or CrimeStoppers.