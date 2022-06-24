Watch CBS News
Local News

Eaglet takes first flight on DNR EagleCam

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Eaglet takes first flight on DNR EagleCam
Eaglet takes first flight on DNR EagleCam 00:22

MINNEAPOLIS – An eaglet that many have been watching on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam took her first flight, or fledge, Thursday morning.

eaglecam-eaglet-takes-first-flight.jpg
CBS

She is just a little over 13 weeks old, which puts her right on schedule.

DNR wildlife experts say she is showing great strength and flight control, especially in handling the wind gusts in the Twin Cities Thursday morning.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 10:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.