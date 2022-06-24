Eaglet takes first flight on DNR EagleCam
MINNEAPOLIS – An eaglet that many have been watching on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam took her first flight, or fledge, Thursday morning.
She is just a little over 13 weeks old, which puts her right on schedule.
DNR wildlife experts say she is showing great strength and flight control, especially in handling the wind gusts in the Twin Cities Thursday morning.
