Construction begins on $5.5 million veteran housing project in Eagan

With a ceremonial turn of soil on Wednesday, construction of Veteran Village in Eagan, Minnesota, is officially underway.

The $5.5 million project, made possible by the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV), Housing First Minnesota, Lennar Homes and several other contributors, will bring 22 homes to house 36 veterans and their families.

"These homes are more than just a roof with four walls," Sofia Humphries, Senior Director of Community Impact for Housing First Minnesota, said. "They represent safety, support and a new beginning."

The first-of-its-kind project aims to support and honor our nation's heroes by taking care of the most essential of needs.

"You need to know where you are going to lay your head at night, rest and recover to be able to take on the day," Humphries said.

MACV's Chief Operating Officer Jon Lovald says in order for veterans to address other life challenges, they need to have the security that a home provides.

"Your ability to work on anything else that's going on in your life revolves around having a roof over your head," Lovald said.

On average, around 600 veterans enter homelessness each year in Minnesota, making projects like this even more crucial.

"Twenty-two units coming online in the year is going to make a huge dent in our ability to continue outpacing veterans who enter homelessness," Lovald said.

Construction on the final unit is expected to wrap up in November. For those involved in the build, the homes represent something much bigger.

"We're celebrating a shared belief that every veteran in our state deserves safety, dignity, and a place to call home," Lovald said.

It's a new community, driven by a mission to serve those who once served us.