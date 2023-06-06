Watch CBS News
MDH: Norovirus possibly behind outbreak at Eagan's Schulze Lake

EAGAN, Minn. – There are new details about what's believed to be a viral outbreak at a popular Twin Cities lake.

The Minnesota Department of Health says more than 60 people got sick after swimming at Schulze Lake in Eagan.  

More testing is still needed, but experts believe norovirus is to blame. The lake will stay closed until at least Thursday.

If you got sick after swimming at Schulze Lake, call the Foodborne and Waterborne Illness Hotline at 651-201-5655, or email health.foodill@state.mn.us.

