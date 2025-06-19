Eagan police say new tool could cut down on pursuits

New police tool aims to crack down on pursuits — see how

Police in Eagan, Minnesota, say they have a new tool to help keep the community and officers safe when there's a need for a pursuit.

Leaders hope what's called the Grappler will cut down on the need to chase in the first place.

The Eagan Police Department has had nine pursuits so far in 2025. Last year, they had 23.

Administrative Sgt. Rich Evans explains how the Grappler works.

"It drops a net in front of the car and that wraps around the tire of the suspect vehicle, immobilizing that tire and bringing the car to a stop," Evans said.

It's mounted on the front of a squad and is deployed from behind a vehicle. Officer Chris Roche is trained on using the tool.

"It's a relatively simple system," Roche said.

When ready, an officer activates the power, then deploys the device.

Eagan police demonstrating the new Grappler tool. Eagan Police Department

"Initially, you hear a lot of noise with the zip ties, like braking, and the tether stretching so the vehicle stops or begins to stop, and then you apply the brake pressure to create that distance. And then once the vehicle gets to that 30 feet distance, then you can feel sometimes like a jerking motion, or the vehicle like lurching forward from, you know, them not coming to a stop yet," Roche said.

Evans worked on the funding to get the Grappler to Eagan. The install is $5,000. Each replacement net costs $400. He says it's a safer option than what the department has been using, a pit maneuver or stop sticks.

"The stop stick theory is good because it can deflate tires in a controlled manner, but to do that, you have to put your officers in harm's way. Now we can preemptively work and plan. It's an effective tool to be able to get into position behind a vehicle and limit the risk of the officers and the public," Evans said.

The Grappler may be used at low speeds before a chase starts, or to stop someone in a stolen car or trying to flee police.

"It's been kind of a known fact for several years that people think it's a free for all, and we want to stop that. We want to actually put people behind bars, hold people accountable, catch violators and enhance public safety the same time," Evans said.

Roche says during an already high-pressure situation, the Grappler can make a difference.

"The advantage to this is, before we get into a lot of the unpredictability of a pursuit, or potentially before we get into that, we have the opportunity to use this tool to stop it very early on, or before it even starts," Roche said.

The Grappler can also be used to stop a car during a medical emergency where there is an immediate risk.

The Eagan Police Department is the first agency in Minnesota to use the Grappler. There are only a handful right now in the Midwest.