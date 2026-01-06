Communities impacted by polluters offer support to Eagan Neighbors for Clean Air

Communities who say they've been impacted by polluters have come together to support each other.

Neighbors living around Gopher Resource in Eagan, Minnesota, are the latest group to form after the plant exceeded lead emissions, putting their health at risk.

Now groups who have gone through similar environmental battles are lending their expertise. The seats around a table in Eagan were filled with concerned neighbors and allies of Eagan Neighbors for Clean Air, or ENCA.

"We don't feel like this factory can operate safely where it is," Mark Kreidler with ENCA said.

ENCA formed to advocate for themselves after learning about pollution in their neighborhood from Gopher Resource. The state pollution control agency alerted people of the risk of lead poisoning over the summer, months after it happened.

"It went from horror to fury and just we need to do something about this," Dave Satre with ENCA said.

People learned Gopher Resource released elevated levels of lead in early 2025.

"Shut it down. Honestly, honestly, we want to go that far. We'd love to shut it down yeah," Helen Lockwood with ENCA said.

"If we can't revoke their permits, then we want to make sure that the safeguards in place, that we're safe," Kreidler said.

Members of the Neighborhood Concerned Citizens Group, or NCCG, in White Bear Township, is teaming up with the Eagan community. They're familiar with taking on a polluter.

The now defunct Water Gremlin released elevated levels of a cancer-causing chemical into the air for at least 15 years, exposing people who live nearby. It also had problems with lead migration and hazardous waste. They want to share what they've learned and help this group organize.

"Is lead really an issue? It feels like people are maybe diminishing is lead an issue. But everything we see at our doctor's office, our pediatrician's office says that it is an issue," Leigh Thiel with NCCG said.

The group talked about other obstacles they're facing.

"I don't know why we're being ignored," Lockwood said.

"This is another significant difference between White Bear and Eagan. We had huge participation with our local officials," Thiel said.

"Your voices need to be heard. We would love to figure out a way to help you clear those obstacles," Sheri Smith with NCCG said.

And they have more support like Melissa Lorentz.

"The community has been organizing for two years," Lorentz said.

Lorentz has faced battles with Northern Iron in St. Paul, also offering insight.

"We have to fight so hard to protect our communities. When we have regulators, we have elected officials that are supposed to be doing that for us," Lorentz said.

They say they are working together with a common goal, saying they're parting ways with more momentum and determination to stand up for their families and their community.

"I want to make it safer for my kids and my grandkids to stay here," Becky Lee with ENCA said.

"The main thing is that we're here and we're not going to go away," Megan Aranguren with ENCA said.

If you're looking for updates on what the group is up to, Eagan Neighbors for Clean Air has a Facebook page.

WCCO reached elected officials.

The City of Eagan shared:

"While the City of Eagan does not regulate air emissions or public health, Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire, the City Council, and City staff have been actively involved in advocating for residents. City leaders have responded to numerous resident phone calls and emails and had conversations over coffee to listen directly to resident concerns. City Council members and City staff attended two public meetings, and at the Mayor's direction, an informal City Council subcommittee was formed to focus on the issue. The Mayor has formally conveyed resident concern to state and county leaders regarding both recent and historical lead emissions from Gopher Resource. The Council directed testing of water and soil in parks and areas around Gopher Resource. The test results did not find any concerning levels of lead. Mayor Maguire and City staff have participated in two briefings with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the Minnesota Department of Health, and Dakota County elected officials. Since September, City leaders have organized and participated in ongoing monthly meetings with the MPCA, MDH, and Eagan Neighbors for Clean Air to ensure resident questions are heard and addressed. City leadership remains engaged as the state investigation continues and will take further action within the City's authority as more information becomes available."

DFL Rep. Bianca Virnig said:

"Based on information I have received, the incident at Gopher Resource was caught quickly, met with swift action, and does not currently pose a measurable risk to the community. That being said, out of an abundance of caution and to help put the community at ease, the city of Eagan tested dozens of samples in targeted areas of concern for lead, and all samples came back within normal ranges. The county has also expanded free blood level testing for residents concerned about exposure. Should reliable data sources show changing conditions, further action will be taken. As a state representative, I am always happy to meet with constituents about any concerns."

DFL Rep. Liz Reyer responded saying:

"While Gopher Resource is not located within the area I represent (52A), as an Eagan resident and representative, I am concerned about the well-being of all community members. Since becoming aware of the issue earlier this year, I've attended a community informational meeting and have been monitoring the activities of other elected officials. I plan to remain connected and engaged with the community as we move into 2026."

WCCO was told that DFL Sen. Jim Carlson was not available for comment as he was undergoing medical treatment.

Gopher Resource has told WCCO: